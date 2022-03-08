Russian forces struck two oil depots in northern Ukraine, says governor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:23 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces are bombing civilian infrastructure and homes in Ukraine's northern region of Zhytomyr, and carried out air strikes on two oil depots on Monday evening, Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said in televised comments on Tuesday.
He gave no further details.
