Ukraine began evacuating civilians from besieged cities through humanitarian corridors agreed with Russia after several failed attempts in recent days. HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS * Moscow was opening corridors on Tuesday to allow people to leave five Ukrainian cities: Cherhihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and the capital Kyiv, as well as Sumy. Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

RUSSIAN GENERAL KILLED A second senior Russian commander had been killed, Ukrainian military and intelligence said. Reuters could not verify the report. TALKS * Negotiators warned not to expect a quick breakthrough in peace in Belarus after the third round brought little progress. The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are expected to meet in Turkey on Thursday. MARKETS IN TURMOIL * Shell to stop buying Russian oil * Shell said on Tuesday it would no longer buy Russian oil and apologised for buying a cargo of Russian crude last week.

* Russia warned oil prices could more than double to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports. * Nickel price doubles The London Metal Exchange (LME) halted nickel trading after prices doubled in a matter of hours on fears Western sanction will hit Russian supplies. nL3N2VB0PJ * What would a U.S. ban on Russian oil mean for the world? SANCTIONS * EU targets more Russian oligarchs, Belarus banks The European Commission has prepared further sanctions that will hit more Russian oligarchs and politicians and three Belarusian banks, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday. FLEEING CONFLICT * Two million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday. European Union officials have said the bloc could see some 5 million arriving.

DEATH TOLL * Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties. * Attacks on hospitals The WHO said on Tuesday that attacks on hospitals, ambulances and other health care facilities in Ukraine have increased rapidly in recent days. UKRAINE PRESIDENT ADDRESS * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address via video link the House of Commons on Tuesday, the first time a president of another country has addressed the British parliament's main chamber. INTERNATIONAL REPERCUSSIONS * Germany will host a virtual meeting of agricultural ministers from G7 countries on Friday to discuss the impact of the invasion on global food security and how to best stabilise food markets.

INSIGHTS * For foreign fighters, Ukraine offers purpose, camaraderie and a cause. * A war for life of our child': Health crisis spills out of Ukraine conflict QUOTES "The city is almost ruined, and the district where I'm living, it's like there are no houses which were not bombed," said one young mother in Kyiv frontline suburb of Irpin, cradling a baby beneath a blanket. (Compiled by Michael Perry, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Tomasz Janowski)

