Prominent Sudanese Politician Babiker Faisal detained - party sources

Prominent Sudanese politician Babiker Faisal, a member of a taskforce working to dismantle the country's previous regime, was detained on Tuesday, his Unionist Association party said in a statement.

Most of the taskforce's most prominent members have been arrested recently on corruption charges following a call by military leaders for a review of its work after an October coup.

