Temporary ceasefire has mostly held in Ukraine's Sumy, allowing evacuations, says governor

A temporary ceasefire mostly held around the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday, allowing civilians including around 1,000 foreign students to be evacuated through a humanitarian corridor, the regional governor said.

Convoys of 20-30 private cars were leaving in waves, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said in televised comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)