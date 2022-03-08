Temporary ceasefire has mostly held in Ukraine's Sumy, allowing evacuations, says governor
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:43 IST
A temporary ceasefire mostly held around the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday, allowing civilians including around 1,000 foreign students to be evacuated through a humanitarian corridor, the regional governor said.
Convoys of 20-30 private cars were leaving in waves, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said in televised comments.
