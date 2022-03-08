Japan slaps more sanctions on Russians

Japan says it has suspended the assets of 32 more Russian and Belarusian individuals as part of international sanctions against Russia.

The additional sanctions announced Tuesday target 20 Russians including head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, deputy chiefs of staff and a press secretary for President Vladamir Putin's govenment, and deputy chairmen of the state parliament.

The list also includes business executives with close ties to Putin and his administration such as Volga Group, Transneft, the Private Military Company Wagner and USM Holdings, according to a statement jointly issued by the foreign, finance and trade ministries. The sanction targets also included 12 Belarusian officials and business executives, including Belarus' National Olympic Committee President Viktor Lukashenko, as well as 12 organisations in Russia and Belarus.

Officials said Japan is also banning exports of oil refinery equipment to Russia and general purpose goods to Belarus that could be used to strengthen the country's military capability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)