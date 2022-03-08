Egypt's wheat supply situation stable - minister
Egypt does not need additional wheat shipments in short- or medium-term as the supply situation is stable, supply minister Ali Moselhy said on Tuesday.
Egypt is often the world's top importer of wheat. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left Egypt's wheat import prospects in turmoil.
