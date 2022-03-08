Left Menu

Bikram Singh Majithia's judicial custody in drug case extended till March 22

Mohali District Court on Tuesday extended Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia's judicial custody till March 22, in a drugs case.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:49 IST
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The SAD leader had surrendered in the court and applied for regular bail in a drug case registered against him in December last year. Majithia has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, on the allegations of his alleged involvement in a drug racket in the state.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24 had dismissed Majithia's anticipatory bail plea. Earlier, Supreme Court had also granted protection from arrest to Majithia till February 23 in view of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Majithia was apprehending arrest after a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered at Mohali on December 20, last year. (ANI)

