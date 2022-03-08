Turkish, Russian defence ministers discuss Ukraine by phone -RIA
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:53 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia and Turkey's defence ministers discussed Ukraine by telephone on Tuesday as well as cooperation, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.
The call took place at Turkey's request, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- defence ministry
- Russia
- Turkey
- Ukraine
Advertisement