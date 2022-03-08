Left Menu

Citing violation of fundamental right to life and liberty, Malik urges HC to quash arrest

But they are trying to suggest that there is a predicate offence with which I am concerned, Desai told court.Desai also argued that provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA had been applied in the present case against Malik retrospectively. Besides, the issue of retrospective application of PMLA in cases of economic offences was also being considered by the Supreme Court, Singh said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:55 IST
Citing violation of fundamental right to life and liberty, Malik urges HC to quash arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday urged the Bombay High Court to set aside his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate claiming it violated his fundamental right to life and liberty.

Malik's counsel, senior advocate Amit Desai, told HC the NIA was trying to connect the minister with gangster Dawood Ibrahim and cases related to the fugitive, even though his client had nothing to do with them.

''My remand paper deals all with the Dawood gang even though I am not related to it. They (ED) have tried to suggest that on Feb 3, 2022, they had registered an FIR against Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. It goes into folklore around Dawood and into incidents going back to 30 years ago,'' Desai said. ''They say they registered an ECIR on February 14 this year, and two other FIRS of 2017 with which I (Malik) am not concerned. But they are trying to suggest that there is a predicate offence with which I am concerned,'' Desai told court.

Desai also argued that provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had been applied in the present case against Malik retrospectively. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the ED, told HC economic offences were continuing offences and the central agency was correct in imposing PMLA sections. Besides, the issue of retrospective application of PMLA in cases of economic offences was also being considered by the Supreme Court, Singh said. Desai, however, told court the ED had itself conceded in its affidavit that it was undecided on the issue of retrospective application of the law. ''They (ED) themselves are confused on the point whether the law is retrospectively applicable or not, then a person's liberty cannot be taken away (till SC decides those questions),'' Desai said. The HC will continue hearing the arguments on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022