China’s Xi expressed support for French, German efforts to reach Ukraine ceasefire -French presidency statement
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:11 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a video conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has expressed support for French-German efforts to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine, the French president's office said in a statement on Tuesday.
