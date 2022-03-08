Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:11 IST
On International Women’s Day, Assam governor calls for society sans bias
Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that efforts are on by the state government to create a society that is inclusive and without biases.

The Governor, in a message on the occasion of International Women's Day, said that on this special occasion, “let us break the societal barriers by giving women their rights to equality and justice for building a society that is all-inclusive and free of biases''.

He urged all to respect and cherish women along with their causes “today and every day”.

The chief minister in his message said that India is proud of the achievements of its daughters who have displayed their indomitable spirit in every sphere of life.

''We are taking initiatives for women empowerment through schemes like Orunodoi...My warm wishes to all mothers and sisters on International Women's Day'', he added.

'Orunodoi' (rising of the Sun) is a scheme launched by the Assam government on October 2, 2020. Women of those families where they are the primary caretakers are beneficiaries of the initiative. The women are provided with Rs 830 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and around 17 lakh families avail the benefits of the scheme.

Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, Waterways, and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal in his message said that unbounded in courage, love, and determination, women's power is the strength of India.

