Putin signs law allowing government to quickly raise pensions - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:19 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing his government to quickly raise pensions, part of a set of anti-crisis measures after Russia was hit by a wave of economic sanctions over Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.
Another new initiative signed into law by Putin gave individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses the right to request "credit holidays," RIA reported.
