Putin signs law allowing government to quickly raise pensions - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing his government to quickly raise pensions, part of a set of anti-crisis measures after Russia was hit by a wave of economic sanctions over Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Another new initiative signed into law by Putin gave individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses the right to request "credit holidays," RIA reported.

