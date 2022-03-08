Left Menu

Large stash of weapons, grenades, bombs, recovered from forest area in Assam

The police have recovered a large stash of weapons, grenades and bombs in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

ANI | Kokrajhar (Assam) | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:21 IST
The recovered stash of weapons, grenades and bombs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kokrajhar district police said that weapons, grenades and bombs were recovered from Mahamaya and Guma reserve forest areas in the district.

Police have recovered 22 pressure bombs along with 22 detonator caps, 16 HE36 grenades, two UZI rifles with 4 magazines and one silencer which were buried underground in the reserve forest areas. Police suspect that the recovered weapons belong to former National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) militants.

Dr LR Bishnoi, Special Director-General of Police said, "We had received the information that, after their surrender, former NDFB militants had kept some weapons hidden in the jungle areas." "We formed three police teams led by Kokrajhar district Superintendent of Police and search operations were launched in Mahamaya and Guma reserve forest area. In the last two days, we have recovered some weapons from the jungle areas," he added.

Regarding the weapons, Bishnoi said, "Two UZI rifles made in Israel along with four magazines, 22 pressure bombs along with 22 caps, 16 HE36 hand grenades have been recovered. We suspect more underground hidden weapons in the area. Our operations will be continued to unearth the weapons." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

