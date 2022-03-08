Progress of women will strengthen India: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country's top priority is to improve the lives of women and ensure their full participation in India's development journey.

He said in India, which considers the Earth as mother, progress of women will further empower and strengthen the nation.

The PM made the remarks while virtually addressing a seminar of women saints on the occasion of International Women's Day at Dhordo in Kutch district.

Modi said his government is mulling raising the age for women to marry to 21 years from 18 now, ''considering that sons and daughters are equal''.

''In a nation which considers this Earth as mother, the progress of women always gives strength to empowerment of the nation. Today, the priority of the country is on improving the lives of women. The priority of the country today is to ensure full participation of women in India's development journey,'' he said.

The seminar was organised to recognise the role of women saints in transformation of the society and their contribution towards women's empowerment. Over 500 women saints attended the seminar.

The government is providing financial help so that ''sisters and daughters can move forward, fulfil their dreams and start some work of their own,'' the PM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)