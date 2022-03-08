Left Menu

China's Xi supports efforts for diplomatic solution to Ukraine conflict - Germany

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:26 IST
China's Xi supports efforts for diplomatic solution to Ukraine conflict - Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Tuesday to support all negotiations aimed at a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict, a German government spokesperson said.

"Chancellor Scholz, President Macron and President Xi agreed to fully support all negotiations aimed at a diplomatic solution to the conflict," the spokesperson said in a statement after the three held a one-hour video conference.

"The three heads of state and government spoke out in favour of humanitarian relief and access to the contested areas," the spokesperson said, adding that their three foreign ministers would enter close consultations to coordinate further efforts to end the conflict. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Sarah Marsh)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

