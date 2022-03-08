Left Menu

Russia says Ukraine only confirmed one evacuation route - agencies

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:32 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that Ukrainian authorities only confirmed one evacuation route for civilians, from Sumy through Poltava to the Polish border, out of 10 that were proposed, Russian news agencies reported. The defence ministry added that 723 people had been evacuated through the Sumy-Poltava corridor, including 576 Indian nationals, the agency reports said.

Ukraine on Tuesday described as "completely immoral" a Russian proposal whereby fleeing Ukrainians would have been offered escape routes to Russia and Belarus.

