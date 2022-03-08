Left Menu

Udhampur-based Northern Army Command's AWWA meets military hospital patients on IWD

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Northern Army Command's Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) in Udhampur reached out to patients undergoing treatment at the military hospital on Tuesday to mark the International Women's Day.

The association also organised an exhibition to showcase the ''undying spirit'' of a soldier's wife, who never ceases to fight on multiple fronts, single-handedly shoulders her family, her country and her duties against all odds.

Regional AWWA president Sunita Dwivedi said the wives of Army personnel have shouldered the onerous responsibility of always standing by their spouses serving the country.

A defence spokesperson said the AWWA visited the family wards of the command hospital to review the welfare of the patients to mark the day and to give impetus to the overall endeavours of Indian Army towards empowerment of women.

Dwivedi visited the command hospital, where she also interacted with patients in the gynaecology ward.

She also interacted with staff members and medical practitioners and urged them to carry on with the indomitable spirit and keep the flag flying high.

An exhibition was also organised at the Chinar complex, where the wives of Army personnel posted at Udhampur showcased their artwork and entrepreneurial skills.

''They have time and again proved that the real strength of a soldier's will to fight is not because of what is in front of him, but what is behind him,'' Dwivedi said.

