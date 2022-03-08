Left Menu

TN Dalit youth murder: Caste outfit leader given life sentence on three counts

Six others were sentenced to double life terms while two persons were handed down life terms.All the sentences would run concurrently.The SCST special court had on Saturday convicted the prime accused Yuvaraj and the others.Gokulraj, a Dalit youth, was in a relationship with a woman from the dominant Gounder community despite strong opposition from the latters family.

A local court here on Tuesday sentenced a caste outfit leader to life term on three counts in the sensational murder of Dalit youth V Gokulraj in 2015, even as all the others convicted in the case were also handed life terms.

Government counsel B B Mohan told reporters that prime accused S Yuvaraj, founder of the outfit Dheeran Chinnnamalai Gounder Peravai, was given life sentence on three counts including murder, that would effectively make him remain behind bars ''for the rest of his life.'' ''He cannot be given remission,'' of sentence, Mohan said, adding, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. Six others were sentenced to double life terms while two persons were handed down life terms.

All the sentences would run concurrently.

The SC/ST special court had on Saturday convicted the prime accused Yuvaraj and the others.

Gokulraj, a Dalit youth, was in a relationship with a woman from the dominant Gounder community despite strong opposition from the latter's family. His headless torso was found near the railway track at Thoddipalayam. Mohan said the charge sheet mentioned that the victim was 'beheaded.' The incident had drawn outrage, with many lashing out at the 'honour killing' of the youth.

The case took a twist when DSP Vishnupriya, who was investigating the case, allegedly died by suicide under mysterious circumstances just a few months after Gokulraj's death.

The Gokulraj murder case was handed over to CB-CID for a thorough investigation, and the Madurai SC/ST special court for trial.

