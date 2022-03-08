Left Menu

Vatican told Lavrov bombings in Ukraine must stop, humanitarian corridors guaranteed

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:50 IST
The Vatican's Secretary of State told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a phone call on Tuesday that the Holy See wants armed attacks in Ukraine to stop and humanitarian corridors to be guaranteed.

A Vatican statement said Cardinal Pietro Parolin also repeated the Vatican's willingness "to do anything" to help bring about peace.

