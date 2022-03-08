MVA govt hatching conspiracies to target political opponents, claims Fadnavis, submits pen drive to Dy Speaker

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday accused the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of hatching conspiracies to target its political opponents and misusing the police department. Speaking on law and order in the state Assembly, Fadnavis submitted a pen drive containing ''proof'' to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

He claimed this pen driver comprised video recordings running into 125 hours, showing how conspiracies were hatched by the police and members of the MVA (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) to frame BJP leaders, including himself, in false cases at the office of special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan's office.

He said the video footage showed public prosecutor Chavan claiming about meetings (held) at the highest level from the chief minister to state DGP to the police commissioner to frame BJP leader Girish Mahajan under MCOCA and arrest him.

The lawyer is also seen claiming that NCP chief Sharad Pawar wants to finish Fadnavis and other BJP leaders (politically) and Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey was given the task, he said.

Apart from me and Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil (Maharashtra BJP chief), Jaykumar Rawal, Subhash Deshmukh and Sudhir Mungantiwar were the targets, the former CM claimed. He demanded a CBI probe into the matter. ''You are crying hoarse about the Central agencies without proof. But I have given you a proof. The venue of crime in Girish Mahajan case is Pune, but after three years, the police registered a case in Muktainagar,'' Fadnavis said.

He alleged that NCP leader Eknath Khadse, who was earlier with BJP, was involved in the entire episode to frame Jalgaon BJP leader Girish Mahajan in a 2018 case related to the Maratha Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, by invoking provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and arresting him.

Fadnavis further accused the MVA government of rampantly misusing the police department. ''If political opponents are targeted in such a manner there will be no democracy,'' he alleged.

The BJP leader went on to claim that apart from Mahajan, conspiracies were also hatched to target him and other leaders of the BJP.

''Many portions in these videos are such that I can't speak, as it tarnishes the image of the august House,'' he said.

Referring to the money laundering case against Nawab Malik, Fadnavis said it was shocking that a cabinet minister had entered into a land deal with a Mumbai blast accused.

In 2009, the minister's family-owned Solidus company purchased a three-acre plot in Govawala compound on LBS road in Mumbai through a bogus power of attorney, after Malik entered a land deal with Salim Patel and Shahvali Khan, both associates of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar, who did land deals worth Rs 600 crore in different parts of the city, he alleged. The actual owner of the plot, Muneera, did not get the money for the land purchase, the BJP leader claimed.

''Does Malik, who entered into deals with terror accused, get the right to sit in the Legislative Assembly or the state cabinet?'' Fadnavis asked and demanded Malik's resignation.

Malik, who was arrested by the ED on February 23, is currently in judicial custody. ''This is an issue of perception. When we speak of Mumbai's security, are we strong enough? Do we have the will to ensure that those who enter into deals with people accused of terror acts are punished?'' the BJP leader asked.

