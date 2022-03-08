Left Menu

Cricket-Body of Warne in Bangkok as Australia arranges return home

The body of Australian cricket icon Shane Warne remained in Thailand for another day on Tuesday, police said, as consular officials worked on logistics to bring home the man widely regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers of all time. However, Kissana Phathanacharoen, a police spokesperson, said Warne's body was at a Bangkok police hospital late Tuesday where it would remain until a flight was arranged.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:14 IST
Cricket-Body of Warne in Bangkok as Australia arranges return home
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The body of Australian cricket icon Shane Warne remained in Thailand for another day on Tuesday, police said, as consular officials worked on logistics to bring home the man widely regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers of all time. Warne, age 52, died last Friday while on holiday on the island of Koh Samui. Local authorities said Warne died due to a suspected heart attack and congenital disease.

Thai police had indicated his body could be repatriated on Tuesday. However, Kissana Phathanacharoen, a police spokesperson, said Warne's body was at a Bangkok police hospital late Tuesday where it would remain until a flight was arranged. "It is now a matter of waiting for the Australians to organise a flight... there are no reasons for Thai side to conduct any further examination," he said.

Tributes from across the world have been pouring in for Warne, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling him "one of our nation's greatest characters". Australia's embassy in Thailand on Tuesday said arrangements were still being made to fly the cricketer's body home and directed media enquiries to its foreign ministry in Canberra, which said it was assisting the family and would not comment further owing to its request for privacy.

Australian media has said Warne's family funeral would be followed by a memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) within two or three weeks. The Nine Network reported the Great Southern Stand, where the spinner took his 700th wicket in 2006, would be renamed the S.K. Warne Stand in his honour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022