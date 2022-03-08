TN celebrates Women's Day, women steer air navigation

Several events were held here on Tuesday to celebrate the International Women's Day, which included a programme organised by the Airports Authority of India and it deputed an all women's workforce to run the air navigation services.

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin led an event held by the party's women's wing and delivered the presidential address. The main opposition party, AIADMK's top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami cut cakes and distributed it to women functionaries and party workers here. Chennai police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and his wife Mamta Jiwal took part as special guests in an event organised by women police officers and personnel at the city police commissionerate. Cultural programmes were also held. The regional headquarters of the Airports Authority of India here celebrated Women's Day with fanfare and by deploying an 'all woman workforce' in its Air Navigation Services (ANS).

An AAI release said a significant part of the total workforce at air navigation services, a very specialised area that requires constant upgradation of skills, comprises women across all ranks and age groups. ''This is measurable by the fact that the morning duties of ANS units in Chennai Air Traffic Services on 8 March are managed with an all-woman workforce.'' The activities as part of the event demonstrated the self-confidence, pride and dignity of women employees, which was in line with the United Nations 2022 theme of 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow', the AAI said.

