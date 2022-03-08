Second convoy of evacuees leaves Ukraine's Sumy, Ukrainian official says

A second convoy of evacuees left the Ukrainian city of Sumy through a "humanitarian corridor" created under a temporary ceasefire agreement with Russia on Tuesday, Ukraine's deputy presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

Earlier on Tuesday, regional authorities said the ceasefire had mostly held, allowing a first wave of evacuation of civilians including 1,000 foreign students.

