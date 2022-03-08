Bank branches will stay open in Ukraine where possible - central bank official

Bank branches will stay open in Ukraine and keep their ATMs stocked with cash where there is no direct risk to life from fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, deputy central bank governor Oleksiy Shaban said on Tuesday.

Cash withdrawals are capped at 100,000 hryvnias ($3,367) per day and people leaving Ukraine should make sure not to take local currency with them, he said in a televised interview. ($1 = 29.7000 hryvnias)

