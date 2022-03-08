DCW has instilled sense of security among women of Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday lauded the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) for its work, saying the panel has instilled a sense of security among women in the capital.

The chief minister said other women's panels, including the National Commission For Women, should learn from the DCW.

Kejriwal was speaking at the International Women's Day Awards function hosted by the DCW here.

This year, 64 awards were presented to women achievers and those who have been involved in working on women's issues.

Kejriwal wished everyone on the occasion and also spoke about steps taken by the Delhi government to empower women.

''Before Swati (Maliwal) took up the charge of transforming the DCW, the organisation would clear one case in eight to nine years. But now, the numbers have reached 1.25 lakh during her tenure,'' he said.

The chief minister alleged most governments misused commissions and boards to lure people who would give them political leverage.

''But we did not follow that precedent. We handpicked the best people for such posts regardless of any bias. This is why we made Swati Maliwal the chairperson of DCW. Today, DCW stands tall as an exemplary body from which all state commissions take inspiration,'' he said.

''DCW is so strong as an organisation that every woman who lives in the state feels a sense of security that there is a band of their sisters standing in support at whatever step they take. They know that they can call 181 in distress. Whatever problem they face, be it an abusive husband, some mishap in the household, any criminal activity, or any other injustice, they just need to call 181, and Swati will be there for them,'' Kejriwal said.

He called Maliwal ''Delhi's Lady Singham'' who is not afraid and has rescued several women and children without thinking about her own safety.

''I truly believe that the public sentiment of her being the 'Lady Singham of Delhi' is completely apt. We must credit her for her courage. How she combats fierce liquor mafia while standing in places the toughest of the men would fear to go,'' he added.

The chief minister also said Delhi has surpassed mega cities of the world in terms of CCTV coverage.

''Delhi tops the list of CCTV coverage per square mile throughout the globe. Such things deter criminal mindset. We appointed bus marshals throughout our fleet. We hear a lot of stories of how marshals have protected women and children from those causing hurt to them. We transformed our education system, now year on year newspapers tell tales of how girls outperform boys in results,'' he said.

Maliwal said in the last six years, the panel has handled 1,23,000 cases and its helpline (181 helpline) has attended over 15 lakh calls.

''The Delhi Commission for Women before us had heard only one case in eight years. We have created a system with the help of the Delhi government where 181 helplines have 30 vehicles and more than 100 counsellors for deployment. Through this system, we have freed many thousands of women and children from the shackles of traffickers,'' she said.

''We have given more than 300 suggestions to the Centre and the Delhi government over various issues. The DCW has questioned the system and fixed accountability. Our endeavour is to ensure that a strict system is put in place so that people are scared of harming women,'' she said.

Maliwal said the DCW's budget has gone up from Rs 3 crore to Rs 35 crore under the Kejriwal-led dispensation.

''Our budget is higher than that of NCW. The Delhi government has installed CCTV cameras in Delhi and this has helped the police nab criminals,'' she added.

Among the prominent faces who won the awards were Namit Taupo and Rajani Ethimarpu, members of the Indian Hockey team, and Rekha Devi, wife of Deepak Singh of Bihar Regiment who was killed in the Galwan valley during a clash with Chinese invaders.

Naval commander Anchal Sharma, who led the Navy contingent during the 73rd Republic Day parade, also won an award.

Many officers of the Delhi Police were honoured, including Head Constable Jyoti Devi, who went to different states in the past year and was successful in tracing more than 130 missing children.

Two octogenarians, 81-year-old Ram Beti and 89-year-old Shantabai, were also felicitated. Ram Beti, a differently abled woman earns a livelihood for her family in order to meet the educational and other needs of her two grandchildren.

Shantabai covers a distance of 22 km daily on a cycle for work.

Two 17-year-old girls running successful businesses under the Business Blasters initiative of the Delhi government were also among the awardees.

Instagram celebrity Prajakta Koli and Aditi Govitrikar were also honoured by the commission along with Kung Fu Nuns.

