Left Menu

3 held for logistical support to Maoists in Kalahandi

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:44 IST
3 held for logistical support to Maoists in Kalahandi
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly providing logistics to the Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on inputs, police intercepted the three suspects, who were moving suspiciously on the outskirts of Lanjigarh.

Two new walkie-talkies sets were recovered from their possession. They had planned to deliver it to the Naxals of the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division.

The suspects have been identified as Prabin Rout, alias Kabi Rout, Pratidan Rout, and Shaktisamanta Dalabehera.

An inquiry revealed that Kabi Rout is a sympathiser and supporter of the KKBN division, and has been providing logistics.

Earlier, Rout had assisted the Maoists to raise funds, collect arms, explosive material, communication devices, besides harbouring them.

They have been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022