3 held for logistical support to Maoists in Kalahandi

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly providing logistics to the Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on inputs, police intercepted the three suspects, who were moving suspiciously on the outskirts of Lanjigarh.

Two new walkie-talkies sets were recovered from their possession. They had planned to deliver it to the Naxals of the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division.

The suspects have been identified as Prabin Rout, alias Kabi Rout, Pratidan Rout, and Shaktisamanta Dalabehera.

An inquiry revealed that Kabi Rout is a sympathiser and supporter of the KKBN division, and has been providing logistics.

Earlier, Rout had assisted the Maoists to raise funds, collect arms, explosive material, communication devices, besides harbouring them.

They have been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is on, police said.

