Applying to join NATO would destabilize security situation, Swedish PM says
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:54 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
A Swedish application to join NATO would destabilize the current security situation in Europe, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday.
"If Sweden were to choose to send in an application to join NATO in the current situation, it would further destabilize this area of Europe and increase tensions," Andersson told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found
European shares track global markets higher on Ukraine summit optimism
Russian troop withdrawal depends in part on NATO pullback, Belarus says
Europe's growing interest in Indo-Pacific reflects strategic importance of Australia: Marise Payne
Ukraine seeks NATO membership despite signals from some European countries to abandon pursuit