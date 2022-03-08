Russian police detain over 100 people at anti-war protests -monitor
Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:04 IST
- Country:
- Portugal
Russian police arrested at least 100 people at protests against the invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, the OVD-Info monitoring group said, adding that detentions were still continuing.
There was no immediate comment from the police. More than 5,000 people were arrested in anti-war protests on Sunday.
