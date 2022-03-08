Following are the top stories at 9.05 pm: NATION DEL78 LDALL-UKRAINE-INDIA India heaves sigh of relief as 700 students leave beleaguered Sumy New Delhi: In a huge relief for India, all its students trapped in Ukraine's Sumy moved out of the city through a Humanitarian Corridor on Tuesday, a day after a localised ceasefire announced by the Russians collapsed and fierce fighting resumed, blocking their exit to safety.

DEL65 LD WOMEN'S DAY Contribution of women hailed, achievers who broke stereotypes in focus on International Women's Day New Delhi: Women achievers in various fields - from farmers to vaccinators - were honoured, struggles of many trailblazers who challenged gender stereotypes highlighted and renewed calls for greater inclusivity made as India celebrated International Women's Day.

DEL31 PM-LD ECONOMY Modi asks financial institutions to consider innovative financing for futuristic ideas New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked financial institutions to consider innovative financing and risk management systems to support new futuristic ideas to meet the emerging needs of the economy. DEL44 DEF-LD SINOINDIA-TALKS India, China to hold 15th round of border talks on Friday New Delhi: India and China will hold the 15th round of high-level military talks on Friday to resolve issues related to remaining friction areas in eastern Ladakh, sources in the defence establishment said on Tuesday.

ELN13 POLLS-LD GA Goa: Parties formulate post-result strategies; BJP, Congress woo MGP Panaji: Ahead of counting of votes, Goa was in the throes of hectic activities on Tuesday as parties got down to formulating their strategies keeping in mind possible post-poll scenarios with the regional outfit MGP getting wooed by the BJP as well as the Congress, the two main contenders of power in the tiny coastal state which has a history of political volatility and shifting of loyalties.

BOM17 MH-ED-LD RAUT Mumbai cops probing extortion charges against 4 ED officers; Somaiya's biz relations with PMC scam accused also under scanner: Sena MP Raut Mumbai: Alleging that Enforcement Directorate and some of its officers were acting as an ''ATM'' for the BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the Mumbai Police were probing ''extortion'' charges against four officers of the federal anti-money laundering agency and that some of them will go to jail.

DEL57 PAR-SESSION Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to resume simultaneous functioning from 11 am on March 14: Sources New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha are likely to start functioning simultaneously from 11 am during the second part of the budget session of Parliament from March 14, sources said on Tuesday.

DEL26 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 662 days, active caseload dips New Delhi: With 3,993 fresh coronavirus infections, daily COVID-19 cases in India were the lowest in 662 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. CAL18 TR-SHAH-2ND LD RALLY Shah sounds poll bugle; says BJP will make Tripura no. 1 state in India Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday Virtually kicked off the BJP's campaign for next year's assembly election in Tripura, claiming that the state had suffered a lot under CPI(M) rule for 25 years, and it became peaceful only after the saffron party came to power.

CAL5 WB-MAMATA BJP in power at Centre for lack of alternative, need to form one: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the BJP would be ousted from power the day people find a viable alternative.

MDS8 TN-UKRAINE-STUDENT-ARMY TN youth joins Ukranian army to fight against Russia Coimbatore: After his hopes of joining the Indian Army were dashed, a 21-year old youth from the city has enlisted with the Ukrainian army to fight against the invading Russian troops.

BUSINESS DEL76 BIZ-LD PETROL-PRICE FM expresses concern on rising oil prices; Puri says oil cos to decide on hike Bengaluru/New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hinted that the current spike in international oil prices may upset provisions of her Union Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1 as she voiced concern over the impact of spiralling oil rates on the Indian economy.

LEGAL LGD12 SC-BIHAR-LIQUOR LAW SC raps Bihar govt over lack of legislative study on liquor law, state says amendment in offing New Delhi: Stringent Bihar liquor law would be changed, the state government Tuesday told the Supreme Court, which again came down heavily on it for framing such a legislation that has led to thousands languishing in jail and clogging of the judicial system. FOREIGN FGN37 UN-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-EVACUATION Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of impeding humanitarian corridors for safe passage of citizens, foreigners caught in conflict United Nations: Russia and Ukraine have accused each other at the UN of impeding humanitarian corridors that would allow safe passage of citizens and foreigners caught in the raging conflict, even as India urged both sides to facilitate uninterrupted passage for all civilians, including stranded Indians in Ukraine. FGN20 UN-INDIA-UKRAINE-LD CORRIDOR Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Ukrainian city of Sumy: India tells UNSC United Nations:India, which has managed to safely bring back over 20,000 of its nationals from Ukraine amid the ongoing war, has said that it is deeply concerned that despite its repeated urgings to both Russia and Ukraine, the safe corridor for Indian students stranded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy did not materialise. By Yoshita Singh FGN78 PAK-PM-OPPOSITION-2NDLD MOTION Pak's Oppn submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan; blames his govt for uncontrolled inflation Islamabad: Pakistan's Opposition parties on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove him from office after holding his government responsible for the uncontrolled inflation, prompting him to dismiss the move and flaunt his closeness to the powerful army. By Sajjad Hussain.

