Women personnel playing key role in combating terrorism in J&K: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday lauded the women personnel of the force for their key role in combating terrorism and said women will get their due share in police recruitment in future too.

He also said that protests are part of a democratic set up and there is nothing wrong in holding peaceful demonstrations to highlight issues.

“When the (law and order) situation was bad and people were getting killed in violent terror acts in 1990, police formed Special Operations Group (SOG) and both male and female officers voluntarily became part of it and fought the battle (against terrorism) together bringing a visible change on the ground,” the police chief told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

The function was organised by police to mark the International Women's Day to honour its women personnel for their contribution while performing their duties in different wings of the force.

“There are ups and downs in the situation but I am proud to say that women police officers and jawans played a big role in the success against terrorism,” the DGP said.

Singh said women personnel are everywhere and performing their duties to the best of their ability, whether it is intelligence wing, traffic wing, executive police wing or crime wing.

“There is no place in the department where the women officers and jawans are not performing their duties. They are doing their duties as districts Superintendents of Police (SPs), zonal SPs, sub-divisional officers,” he said, adding in the coming times, the lady officers will play a more prominent role.

The DGP said two more women battalions are being raised and in future, the women will continue to get their share in recruitment process.

In response to another question on frequent protests, Singh said protest is part of a democratic set up and there is nothing wrong in it.

“People stage protests to highlight their issues and our effort remains that the protest remains peaceful and there is no element of violence to make police use force… the voices of people are being heard by the administration,” he said.

Addressing the function, the DGP said it is a matter of pride and happiness that speaking on any forum or platform about Jammu and Kashmir Police is incomplete without remembering the contribution of its women personnel.

“There are so many tales of professionalism, dedication and valour of Jammu and Kashmir women police personnel from the day they joined the force,” he said.

He said women officers and officials who are working in different capacities in J&K Police be it in offices or general duties have earned a special reputation due to their hardwork.

The DGP appreciated Commandant IRP 15th battalion Mubassir Latiefi and his team for organising the event on International Women's Day.

Singh presented mementos and certificates to six women police officers and jawans of IRP 15th battalion who have played exceptional role in different fields and society.

Those who were felicitated were Inspector Neena Chib, Head Constables Pushpa Choudhary, Shenaz Bano, Sunita Devi and Sushma Devi and Selection grade Constable Renu Bala.

Earlier, a short movie titled 'Women Warriors of J&K Police' was screened. PTI TAS AB RHL

