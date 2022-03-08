Left Menu

Very little time left to save Iran nuclear deal, U.S. says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:16 IST
There is very little time left for diplomacy to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear talks, the United States said in a statement to the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Tuesday.

"There is some but very little time remaining for steadfast diplomacy to put us on the collective path to a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA," the statement to the quarterly board meeting said, using the deal's full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"Should these negotiations succeed, such a return would be a significant achievement of international diplomacy and mark a new era in our approach to Iran’s nuclear programme."

