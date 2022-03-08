Left Menu

Labour minister felicitates 3 ESIC medical staff for services during pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:20 IST
Labour minister felicitates 3 ESIC medical staff for services during pandemic
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday felicitated three medical staffers of ESIC hospitals for rendering services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total nine officials were selected for the award from different ESIC hospitals across the country, including in Karnataka, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Noida, Faridabad and Delhi, according to a statement issued by the Ministry for Labour and Employment.

''Out of the 9 candidates, 3 top achievers were felicitated by Minister Bhupender Yadav,'' it said.

According to the ministry, to mark the celebration of Iconic Week of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which coincided with the International Women's Day, maximum pending maternity cases throughout India were also settled on Tuesday.

''There were 4961 claims for maternity benefit cases and 528 claims for confinement expenses cases in ESIC. Out of these claims, total 4622 claims of maternity benefit and 493 claims of confinement expenses have been settled and an amount of Rs 33.75 crore has been paid. The remaining claims will also be settled during the Iconic Week,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022