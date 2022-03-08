Labour minister felicitates 3 ESIC medical staff for services during pandemic

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday felicitated three medical staffers of ESIC hospitals for rendering services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total nine officials were selected for the award from different ESIC hospitals across the country, including in Karnataka, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Noida, Faridabad and Delhi, according to a statement issued by the Ministry for Labour and Employment.

''Out of the 9 candidates, 3 top achievers were felicitated by Minister Bhupender Yadav,'' it said.

According to the ministry, to mark the celebration of Iconic Week of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which coincided with the International Women's Day, maximum pending maternity cases throughout India were also settled on Tuesday.

''There were 4961 claims for maternity benefit cases and 528 claims for confinement expenses cases in ESIC. Out of these claims, total 4622 claims of maternity benefit and 493 claims of confinement expenses have been settled and an amount of Rs 33.75 crore has been paid. The remaining claims will also be settled during the Iconic Week,'' it said.

