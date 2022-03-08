Left Menu

Machine does not recognize gender, hard work pays rich dividends: IAF's first female Rafale fighter pilot

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Indian Air Force's first female Rafale fighter pilot, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, on Tuesday, said that the machine (fighter plane) does not recognize gender.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:31 IST
First female Rafale fighter pilot Flt Lt Shivangi Singh on IAF's tableau during the parade of 73rd Republic Day. Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Indian Air Force's first female Rafale fighter pilot, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, on Tuesday, said that the machine (fighter plane) does not recognize gender. Speaking with ANI, Singh said, "The machine does not recognize gender, it acts as per the inputs given to it. I feel that hard work pays rich dividends."

Talking of her experience, the fighter pilot said that she has been trained the same way as her male colleagues. "The experience of becoming a fighter pilot has been thrilling and satisfying. The fighter training was tough. High-end technology absorption required that I work hard. I have been trained exactly like my male colleagues," she added.

Notably, Singh was a part of the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau during the parade of 73rd Republic Day. She is the only second woman fighter jet pilot to ever be part of the IAF tableau. Singh, who hails from Varanasi, was flying MiG-21 Bison before being inducted into the Golden Arrows squadron of the IAF. She joined the force in 2017.

The IAF was the first force to have allowed women officers in combat and has the highest percentage of female officers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

