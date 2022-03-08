Left Menu

TN minister's daughter elopes, seeks protection from police in Karnataka

Sources said the minister lodged a police complaint stating that his daughter has gone missing and suspected she might have been kidnapped.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:38 IST
TN minister's daughter elopes, seeks protection from police in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

The newly-wed daughter of a Tamil Nadu minister has sought police protection in Bengaluru after eloping with a businessman, sources said on Tuesday.

Jayakalyani, a doctor and daughter of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister P K Sekar Babu, pleaded before the commissioner of Bengaluru city police Kamal Pant for security.

Talking to reporters, she said she wedded Sathish Kumar as both were in love for the past six years. She said there was a threat to her and her husband, hence sought police protection. According to those who assisted the couple to tie the knot, the lovers got married in Halaswamy Math in the district headquarters town of Raichur in Karnataka as per Hindu rituals. Sources said the minister lodged a police complaint stating that his daughter has gone missing and suspected she might have been kidnapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022