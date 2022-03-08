TN minister's daughter elopes, seeks protection from police in Karnataka

The newly-wed daughter of a Tamil Nadu minister has sought police protection in Bengaluru after eloping with a businessman, sources said on Tuesday.

Jayakalyani, a doctor and daughter of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister P K Sekar Babu, pleaded before the commissioner of Bengaluru city police Kamal Pant for security.

Talking to reporters, she said she wedded Sathish Kumar as both were in love for the past six years. She said there was a threat to her and her husband, hence sought police protection. According to those who assisted the couple to tie the knot, the lovers got married in Halaswamy Math in the district headquarters town of Raichur in Karnataka as per Hindu rituals. Sources said the minister lodged a police complaint stating that his daughter has gone missing and suspected she might have been kidnapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)