'No to War': Gandhian organisations in Delhi hold demonstration over Russia-Ukraine conflict

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:43 IST
A group of Gandhian organisations held a demonstration against the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war in the national capital here on Tuesday, hoping for the violence to stop.

Scores of individuals -- some of them holding posters that read 'No to War' -- also joined the demonstration as they staged a sit in on a road stretch near Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

“The demonstration against the war and in solidarity with the people of Ukraine was organised by Gandhian organisations today,” National Gandhi Museum Director A Annamalai said.

“The spontaneous demonstration of sympathy for Ukraine and a strong opposition of the war by the people world over, including Russia, is a declaration of the living faith of the people in democratic values and the sovereignty of nations,” he said.

The National Gandhi Museum, built in memory of Mahatma Gandhi, is being managed under the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi (Gandhi Memorial Trust).

