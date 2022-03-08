Left Menu

Labourer killed in New Friends Colony, two juveniles held

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:47 IST
Labourer killed in New Friends Colony, two juveniles held
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old labourer was killed allegedly by two persons following a quarrel in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony area, police said on Tuesday.

The New Friends Colony police station got information at 1:18 AM from AIIMS Trauma Centre that one Devan Rishi, a resident of Taimoor Nagar and native of Bihar, had suffered head injury, they said.

When police reached the hospital, it was told by his brother Kumar Chaudhary that Rishi received the injury in a fight with two unknown persons, a senior police officer said.

The police registered a case at NFC police station on the statement of his brother. Rishi succumbed to his injury around 11 AM, following which section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the FIR, the officer said.

The police apprehended two juveniles and further investigation in the case is in progress, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022