Labourer killed in New Friends Colony, two juveniles held

A 35-year-old labourer was killed allegedly by two persons following a quarrel in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony area, police said on Tuesday.

The New Friends Colony police station got information at 1:18 AM from AIIMS Trauma Centre that one Devan Rishi, a resident of Taimoor Nagar and native of Bihar, had suffered head injury, they said.

When police reached the hospital, it was told by his brother Kumar Chaudhary that Rishi received the injury in a fight with two unknown persons, a senior police officer said.

The police registered a case at NFC police station on the statement of his brother. Rishi succumbed to his injury around 11 AM, following which section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the FIR, the officer said.

The police apprehended two juveniles and further investigation in the case is in progress, they added.

