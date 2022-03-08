Left Menu

Canada to send 150 additional troops to Latvia

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday his country was sending 150 additional troops to Latvia and extending its military operations in eastern Europe, known as Operation Reassurance, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:50 IST
Canada to send 150 additional troops to Latvia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday his country was sending 150 additional troops to Latvia and extending its military operations in eastern Europe, known as Operation Reassurance, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Canadian forces were first sent to Europe in response to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and extended to Latvia in 2016. He did not go into details.

During the visit to Latvia with Trudeau, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia's President Vladimir Putin had "seriously underestimated" Ukraine as well as that of NATO's resolve. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, also in Latvia, said Putin was "alone" and that the world was with Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022