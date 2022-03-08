Left Menu

Latur ZP sets up 1,000 'Happy Home' anganwadis; officials felicitated

PTI | Latur | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:52 IST
Latur ZP sets up 1,000 'Happy Home' anganwadis; officials felicitated
  • Country:
  • India

Latur Zilla Parishad officials were felicitated at a function in Mumbai on Tuesday for setting up 1,000 'Happy Home' anganwadis, officials said.

They said Latur ZP president Rahul Kendre, chief executive officer Abhinav Goyal, Women and Child Welfare chairperson Jyoti Rathod were felicitated at the event, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Women and Child Welfare Development Minister Yashomati Thakur.

These anganwadis, with facilities like LED TVs and toys, have been set up during the COVID-19 pandemic under the state government's Integrated Child Development Services Scheme, an official said.

Kendre and Goyal said the feat had been achieved due to the hard work of officials as well as people who were part of the day to day operations of these facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022