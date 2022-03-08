Latur ZP sets up 1,000 'Happy Home' anganwadis; officials felicitated

Latur Zilla Parishad officials were felicitated at a function in Mumbai on Tuesday for setting up 1,000 'Happy Home' anganwadis, officials said.

They said Latur ZP president Rahul Kendre, chief executive officer Abhinav Goyal, Women and Child Welfare chairperson Jyoti Rathod were felicitated at the event, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Women and Child Welfare Development Minister Yashomati Thakur.

These anganwadis, with facilities like LED TVs and toys, have been set up during the COVID-19 pandemic under the state government's Integrated Child Development Services Scheme, an official said.

Kendre and Goyal said the feat had been achieved due to the hard work of officials as well as people who were part of the day to day operations of these facilities.

