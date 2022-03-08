Former Proud Boys chairman Tarrio charged with conspiracy-Washington Post

The former chairman of the U.S. right-wing group the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, has been charged with conspiracy for allegedly helping plan the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm the report.

