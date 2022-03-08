Left Menu

Former Proud Boys chairman Tarrio charged with conspiracy-Washington Post

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:52 IST
Former Proud Boys chairman Tarrio charged with conspiracy-Washington Post
The former chairman of the U.S. right-wing group the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, has been charged with conspiracy for allegedly helping plan the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm the report.

