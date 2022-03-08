Left Menu

Former Proud Boys chairman Tarrio charged with conspiracy -Washington Post

Attorneys for Tarrio and Justice Department officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Eleven people affiliated with the Oath Keepers militia, including group founder Stewart Rhodes, were charged in January with seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in planning the attack on the Capitol, which was an attempt to stop Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's election.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:08 IST
The former chairman of the U.S. right-wing group the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, has been charged with conspiracy for allegedly helping plan the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm the report. Attorneys for Tarrio and Justice Department officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Eleven people affiliated with the Oath Keepers militia, including group founder Stewart Rhodes, were charged in January with seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in planning the attack on the Capitol, which was an attempt to stop Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's election. They are some of the highest-profile cases among the more than 750 people charged with taking part in the violence.

