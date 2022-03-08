Former Proud Boys chairman Tarrio charged with conspiracy -Washington Post
Attorneys for Tarrio and Justice Department officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Eleven people affiliated with the Oath Keepers militia, including group founder Stewart Rhodes, were charged in January with seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in planning the attack on the Capitol, which was an attempt to stop Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's election.
The former chairman of the U.S. right-wing group the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, has been charged with conspiracy for allegedly helping plan the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Reuters was not able to immediately confirm the report. Attorneys for Tarrio and Justice Department officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Eleven people affiliated with the Oath Keepers militia, including group founder Stewart Rhodes, were charged in January with seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in planning the attack on the Capitol, which was an attempt to stop Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's election. They are some of the highest-profile cases among the more than 750 people charged with taking part in the violence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stewart Rhodes
- Justice Department
- Proud Boys
- Donald
- Washington Post
- U.S.
- Congress
- Joe Biden
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Key U.S. Provider Of Internet To Russia Is Cutting Service There, Citing ‘Unprovoked Invasion Of Ukraine’ - Washington Post
BRIEF-Biden Administration Requests $32.5 Billion In Ukraine Aid And Coronavirus Funds As Spending Talks Continue - Washington Post
BRIEF-Following The New Rules, The Washington Post Will Remove Bylines, Datelines From Stories Produced By Our Journalists In Russia - Wapo Reporter Tweet
MEDIA-Biden administration requests $32.5 bln in Ukraine aid, COVID funds -Washington Post
BRIEF-Following The New Rules, The Washington Post Will Remove Bylines, Datelines From Stories Produced By Our Journalists In Russia - Wapo Reporter Tweet