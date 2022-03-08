Gurugram Police forms SIT to probe triple murder at CNG station

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran has formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of three CNG pump employees on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, officials said on Monday.

Under the supervision of Virender Vij, DCP, East, the SIT will be headed by ACP (Sadar) Aman Yadav.

Sector 40 police station SHO and in-charge of the crime unit, sector 40 and sector 31, are other members of the SIT, a senior police officer.

''The SIT will nab the accused and we hope that the picture will be clear soon and the accused will be arrested,'' DCP Vij told PTI.

The three employees of the CNG pump in Sector-31 here were hacked to death using sharp weapons on February 28.

The deceased were identified as pump manager Pushpendra and workers Bhupender and Naresh. They hailed from different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies of Pushpendra and Bhupendra were found in the manager's room while Naresh was found lying dead at an adjoining petrol pump.

The Gurugram Police earlier announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on the information leading to the arrests of the accused.

