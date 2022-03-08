Left Menu

Ukraine raises $222 mln at debt auction for war effort, says finance ministry

Ukraine raised 6.6 billion hryvnias ($222.22 million) on Tuesday at a second auction of local one-year bonds to raise money for its fight against Russian forces, the finance ministry said in a statement. After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian government said it hoped to raise about $1.36 billion through new hryvnia bond issues.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:12 IST
Ukraine raises $222 mln at debt auction for war effort, says finance ministry
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine raised 6.6 billion hryvnias ($222.22 million) on Tuesday at a second auction of local one-year bonds to raise money for its fight against Russian forces, the finance ministry said in a statement. After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian government said it hoped to raise about $1.36 billion through new hryvnia bond issues. It raised 8.1 billion hryvnias in its first such auction last week.

($1 = 29.7000 hryvnias)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022