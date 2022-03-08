Ukraine raises $222 mln at debt auction for war effort, says finance ministry

Ukraine raised 6.6 billion hryvnias ($222.22 million) on Tuesday at a second auction of local one-year bonds to raise money for its fight against Russian forces, the finance ministry said in a statement. After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian government said it hoped to raise about $1.36 billion through new hryvnia bond issues. It raised 8.1 billion hryvnias in its first such auction last week.

($1 = 29.7000 hryvnias)

