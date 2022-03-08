Modi speaks to Dutch counterpart over Ukraine crisis
Modi informed Rutte about the progress in evacuation of Indian citizens from conflict areas, and Indias assistance in form of urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations, it said. He also recalled his virtual summit with Rutte in April, 2021 and expressed his desire to receive him in India at an early date, the PMO said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte on Tuesday as the two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in war-hit Ukraine and shared their concerns over the continuing humanitarian situation there. The PMO in a statement said Modi, in the telephonic conversation, reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He welcomed the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine, and hoped for an early resolution to the crisis. Modi informed Rutte about the progress in evacuation of Indian citizens from conflict areas, and India's assistance in form of urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations, it said. He also recalled his virtual summit with Rutte in April, 2021 and expressed his desire to receive him in India at an early date, the PMO said.
