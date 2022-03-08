Left Menu

Vigilance Directorate unearths Rs 5-crore assets of ex-principal

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:13 IST
Vigilance Directorate unearths Rs 5-crore assets of ex-principal
  • Country:
  • India

A former college principal was arrested in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets after the Vigilance Directorate unearthed assets worth more than Rs 5 crore from his possession.

Searches were conducted at five places on Monday following inputs that Ramesh Chandra Sahoo was possessing assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Sahoo was the former principal of the Hira Nila College in Biswanathpur, the Vigilance department said in a release.

A single-storey building, a house in Bhubaneswar, a plot and Rs 1.94 lakh in cash were among the movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 5 crore that were unearthed, it said.

Sahoo could not satisfactorily account for the disproportionate assets.

A case has been registered against Sahoo and his spouse under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and an investigation is on, the Vigilance added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022