Left Menu

4 LeT terrorists held in J&K's Baramulla, Pulwama: Police

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:32 IST
4 LeT terrorists held in J&K's Baramulla, Pulwama: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have arrested four terrorist associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Baramulla and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Nadihal area of Sopore's Rafiabad, a police spokesperson said.

During the search, a terrorist associate of the LeT was arrested, he added.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Firdous Ahmad Wani, a resident of Check Seri Pattan, the spokesperson said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK-56 rifle and 30 bullets, were seized from his possession, he added.

Meanwhile, acting on specific inputs, security forces apprehended three terrorist associates linked with the LeT in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

They were identified as Amir Nazir Hazar, a resident of Wagam, Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Nasir Hussain, the son of Bashir Ahmad Ganie -- both residents of Chinar Bagh in Pulwama.

Incriminating materials, including grenades and 13 rounds of AK-47 rifles, were seized from their possession.

''During a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that they were acting as associates of terrorist Arif Hazar alias Rehan,'' the spokesperson said.

Cases have been registered and further investigation is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022