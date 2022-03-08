4 LeT terrorists held in J&K's Baramulla, Pulwama: Police

Security forces have arrested four terrorist associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Baramulla and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Nadihal area of Sopore's Rafiabad, a police spokesperson said.

During the search, a terrorist associate of the LeT was arrested, he added.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Firdous Ahmad Wani, a resident of Check Seri Pattan, the spokesperson said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK-56 rifle and 30 bullets, were seized from his possession, he added.

Meanwhile, acting on specific inputs, security forces apprehended three terrorist associates linked with the LeT in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

They were identified as Amir Nazir Hazar, a resident of Wagam, Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Nasir Hussain, the son of Bashir Ahmad Ganie -- both residents of Chinar Bagh in Pulwama.

Incriminating materials, including grenades and 13 rounds of AK-47 rifles, were seized from their possession.

''During a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that they were acting as associates of terrorist Arif Hazar alias Rehan,'' the spokesperson said.

Cases have been registered and further investigation is in progress.

