Three cops hurt as explosives go off while defusing in Raigad district

Three police personnel were injured on Tuesday while defusing explosives in MIDC area at Mahad city in Raigad district of Maharashtra, an official said. While Ladage and Kute sustained major injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai, Patil was admitted to the rural hospital in Mahad, a police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three police personnel were injured on Tuesday while defusing explosives in MIDC area at Mahad city in Raigad district of Maharashtra, an official said. The explosion occurred when gelatin and detonator sticks were being defused. These explosives were seized by the police in 2013. The injured personnel are identified as constables Aashirwad Ladage (45), Ramesh Kute (36) and Rahul Patil. While Ladage and Kute sustained major injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai, Patil was admitted to the rural hospital in Mahad, a police official said. These seized explosives were brought for disposing by the staff of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) from Alibaug.

