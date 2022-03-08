Left Menu

Maha: 4 Nagpur men abduct girl from Amravati, fire a round in the air to scare kin; 2 held

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:36 IST
Four people from Nagpur allegedly abducted a girl from Amravati city in the early hours of Tuesday after firing a round in the air to scare away a relative of the victim, police said.

The girl and her brother had gone to Amravati, some 150 kilometres from here, on March 5 and two motorcycle borne men came to Balaji Plot, the locality where she was staying with relatives, and abducted her at around 12:30am, he said.

''When the girl's brother-in-law tried to stop them, the two accused fired a round in the air to scare him and sped away with the victim. After Rajapeth police in Amravati was alerted, the accused, identified as Nagpur residents Pramesh Apparao Adhapaka (25) and Prafulla Chhotu Damahe (20), were nabbed an hour later at Nandgaon Peth toll plaza,'' he said.

The girl was rescued and efforts were on to nab two more people, identified as Nagpur residents Asmit Khote and Shanu Thakur, the Rajapeth police station official said.

A case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as Arms Act provisions has been registered, he added.

