Russia, Ukraine still have vast majority of combat power intact-US official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:43 IST
The United States assesses that Russia and Ukraine both still have the vast majority of their combat power available to them as the Russia's invasion enters its 13th day, a senior U.S. defense official said on Tuesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the United States has not seen indications that Russia was pulling troops from elsewhere in Russia to add the more than 150,000 forces it had pre-staged and deployed into Ukraine.

Russian forces have isolated the Ukrainian city of Mariupol but the United States did not believe they had advanced into the city itself yet, the official said.

