RT challenges EU ban at Europe's second top court
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:55 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Russian media outlet Russia Today has challenged an EU ban on its activities in the European Union, Europe's second top court said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The EU imposed the ban last week, citing RT's systematic disinformation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Europe
- Ukraine
- European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan likely to join any U.S.-led sanctions on Russia - Yomiuri
Russia-Ukraine crisis: US, Allies request UN Security Council meeting on Monday
UPDATE 1-Japan likely to join any U.S.-led sanctions on Russia - Yomiuri
Russia has destroyed peace efforts but we won't give up any of our land, Zelenskiy says
WRAPUP 18-Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions