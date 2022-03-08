Left Menu

RT challenges EU ban at Europe's second top court

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:55 IST
Russian media outlet Russia Today has challenged an EU ban on its activities in the European Union, Europe's second top court said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The EU imposed the ban last week, citing RT's systematic disinformation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

