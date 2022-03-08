Left Menu

Assam Rifles seize heroin worth over Rs 8 crore in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-03-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 23:04 IST
Assam Rifles have seized heroin worth over Rs 8 crore from different places in Mizoram, the paramilitary force said on Tuesday.

Assam Rifles said in a statement said that its personnel seized 1.3 kg of heroin worth Rs 5.23 crore during an operation at Zokhawthar village on the Indo-Myanmar border on Tuesday. The operation was carried out based on intelligent inputs, it said.

The contraband was concealed in 100 soap cases, it said.

One person was held for possessing the contraband, believed to be smuggled from Myanmar, an official said.

Earlier on Monday, personnel of Assam Rifles also seized 780 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.12 crore at the Tiau river, which runs along the Indo-Myanmar border, the official said.

All the recovered heroin and accused were handed over to the Mizoram excise and narcotics department for further legal action, he said.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department also said in a statement on Tuesday that it seized 107 gms of heroin at Tuirial Airfield area near Aizawl and arrested a peddler on Monday.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, the statement added.

